CRICKET

When Virat Kohli talked about his two heartbreaks in one year

T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli is all set for the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

Two heartbreaks in 2016

In an old talk session, during IPL 2024, he shared that he had two heartbreaks in 2016.

Virat said that in cricket, he was heartbroken twice in the same year.

1st heartbreak

The first was the World Cup in 2016 because he was honestly in a state of mind where he was confident that whatever happened, we would win.

However, India lost the game to the West Indies and was eliminated from the tournament. 

Virat said that it took a while to get over and he was exhausted and didn't come out of his room, and it was extremely difficult for him.

2nd heartbreak

The second heartbreak came during the IPL. He went on to say that the summit clash loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad was another difficult pill to chew.

