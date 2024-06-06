 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana once drank breast milk with his protein shake

Tahira, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, has revealed that the actor drank her breastmilk during their vacation to Bangkok.

Tahira posted an extract from her book, 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', in which she said that Ayushmann slipped her breastfeeding into his protein drink.

It all started when Tahira's kid was seven months old and she decided to take a little holiday to Bangkok with her husband, leaving the baby with her parents.

Tahira revealed that since she was lactating, she expressed several milk bottles before leaving the baby. She gave all the bottles to her parents.

But, before she could board the flight, her mother told her that the milk had gotten over. Tahira kept expressing her breastmilk throughout the flight and on the trip too.

When she did the same in the hotel, she found the milk bottle empty after some time. "My boy (Ayushmann) was relaxing in the bedroom having his protein shake."

"My boy (Ayushmann) was relaxing in the bedroom having his protein shake."

"I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache."

"His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake. Yikes!"

"My boy (Ayushmann) was already living up to his promise of making this trip memorable!"

"Now each time I had to express during the trip, I hid the bottle from the gym-going, protein shake-drinking, breast milk-stealing freak," she further wrote.

