NFL Draft 2025: Top 5 College Stars Ready to Take Over the League

NFL offseason might be quiet for now, but behind closed doors, scouts and GMs are entirely focused on a handful of college stars who’ve made a name in the NCAA. This year’s draft class has players who have lifted programs, and in some cases, become legends for their college teams as well.

From two-way phenoms to edge-rushing machines, the 2025 class is coming with NFL-ready talent. But five names sit above the rest, already drawing comparisons to Pro Bowlers and future Hall of Famers. Here's a closer look at the five college players who are expected to be busy during the draft.

1. Travis Hunter (Colorado)

You don’t get many Travis Hunters in football. He may be a once in a generation player. The former No.1 recruit has turned Colorado into primetime television under Deion Sanders. Hunter is playing both sides of the ball at the top level.

In 2024, he racked up 74 catches, 911 yards, 9 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and still made time to break up 8 passes. Whether he ends up a shutdown corner or a Wide Reach 1, one thing is certain that the league hasn’t seen someone like him in decades.

2. Mason Graham (Michigan)

While Michigan surged back to national relevance, Mason Graham was their player who took them to the top. At 6 '3", 320 pounds, Graham has the speed of a wide player and the brute strength to collapse a pocket by himself.

In an era where interior linemen are in the demand, Graham has become ideal for that role. NFL teams love his speed, his discipline, and how he leads a defensive line. He’s already being likened to Quinnen Williams, not just in frame, but in the disruptive force category.

3. Abdul Carter (Penn State)

Originally a linebacker, Carter transformed into a full-time edge role and became a nightmare for Big Ten quarterbacks. His 2024 numbers are 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and constant pressure off the edge.

But it’s his versatility that makes him special. Carter can drop into coverage and move past tackles with speed. He’s the kind of edge rusher that keeps offensive coordinators up all night and he’s not even close to his ceiling yet.

4. Will Johnson (Michigan)

Michigan’s other defensive find, Will Johnson, is already being talked about like the next Sauce Gardner. He’s 6'2", rangy, sticky in man coverage, and rarely makes mistakes. In 2024, he gave up just 256 yards all year on 30 targets. Johnson has cornerback instincts you can’t teach and footwork that levels the league’s best.

5. Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

Standing at 6'5", Tetairoa McMillan is a red-zone ideal. He’s a technician with fine hands and footwork resembles the best in his age. In 2023, he exploded for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns, proving he can dominate against any secondary.

He doesn’t generate many headlines but he’s just as dangerous. With his catch radius, speed, and game IQ, McMillan is a quarterback’s ideal partner and a cornerback’s nightmare.

