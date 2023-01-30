Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lollapalooza India: Julian Casablancas watches Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'I'm Very Inspired'

    On Day 2 of Lollapalooza India, rock band The Strokes, American DJ Diplo, and Indian rapper Divine were among the leading performers. The Strokes played evergreen tunes like 'Last Nite' and 'Take it or leave it'.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    The inaugural edition of Lollapalooza in India concluded Friday night in Mumbai, with headlining artists American DJ Diplo and rock band The Strokes. The Strokes played their evergreen tunes like 'Last Nite' and 'Take it or leave it'. They also appear swept up in Pathaan fever, as they referenced the film on stage.

    “I watched Pathaan last night, and I am very inspired," said Julian Casablancas, the lead singer of the rock band, during their time on stage.

    Diplo was spotted wearing a black hoodie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name and images emblazoned on the front. He played numerous hit tunes, including 'Lean On' and 'Where are you now'. During his 90-minute performance, he also sang the Punjabi classic 'Mundian tu bach ke'.

    On the penultimate day of the worldwide musical event, Indian rapper Divine also captivated the audience. His tunes included 'Mirchi,' 'Kaam Pachees,' and 'Baazigar,' got everyone dancing. The rapper played one of his songs and paid respect to the late MC Sidhu Moosewala.

    Also Read: Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan greeted his ardent fans outside Mannat

    “I am blessed to have worked with Sidhu, we won’t let the music die," said Divine in between his performance.

    K-pop singer Jackson Wang has been catching headlines since the minute he landed in Mumbai on Saturday and welcomed his Indian fans with 'Namaste'. He played some of his finest singles including 'Go Ghost' and 'Come Alive'.

    On Sunday, Aadya took the stage first, followed by Apache, Parimal Shais, and Raveena.

    Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and Huma Qureshi were among the Bollywood celebrities that cheered for their favourite musicians. Thousands of people flocked to the Mahalaxmi racetrack to hear their favourite singers perform.

    Also Read: LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA: GLOBAL RAPPER DIPLO WEARS AISHWARYA RAI'S T-SHIRT, REMIXES SAMANTHA'S OO ANTAVA

    The last day of the two-day festival featured performances by the American band Cigarettes After Sex and Indian singer and composer Prateek Kuhad, among others. Over the course of two days, at least 40 musicians performed on four stages.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
