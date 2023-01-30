Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lollapalooza India: Global rapper Diplo wears Aishwarya Rai's T-shirt, remixes Samantha's Oo Antava

    Diplo arrived in India donning the iconic film Dhoom t-shirt. When he took to the stage, he wore an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan t-shirt.

    Lollapalooza India: Global rapper Diplo wears Aishwarya Rai's T-shirt, remixes Samantha's Oo Antava vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    Diplo captured the attention and love of the crowd at Lollapalooza India with his excellent performance. But what caught our eye was the t-shirt the American DJ was donning. If you did not attend the music festival or missed the stellar performance of Diplo, let us give you all the details. 

    The Genius fame hitmaker arrived in India on Sunday morning donning the iconic Bollywood film Dhoom t-shirt. When he took to the stage in the evening, he got snapped wearing an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan t-shirt.

    While we wonder why Diplo decided to stun the fans or was it to give a shoutout to the Bachchans, we take a look at the photos and videos from his performance. A fan posted a tweet on January 30. His tweet caption read, "Just @diplo wearing an Aishwarya Rai T-shirt while closing @LollaIndia."

    Another fan posted an image of Diplo from the festival. His tweet caption read, "Best act of Lollapalooza goes to @diplo's T-shirt."

    Diplo made the crowd dance to his beats as he mixed the cult and foot-tapping number Oo Antava from the global pan-Indian hit film Pushpa: The Rise (2021). He also included many other tracks at Lollapalooza. Some songs he played were Lean On, Where are you now, and Mundian tu bach ke rahi. For the uninitiated, Diplo also collaborated with Pritam on the track Phurrr from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer film, Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017).

    Meanwhile, the grand music festival made its India debut this year and was underway at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai from January 28 to January 29. Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several global artists take the stage like Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink, and so on. The second day, too, boasted an exciting lineup consisting of Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, The Strokes, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Raveena, and Jackson Wang among others.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
