There's no normal day inside the Lock Upp Season 2 mansion (of sorts, let's just call it a jail) where controversies do not break out. Now, Ram Kapoor, one of the noted figures in the show, has yet again caught all the attention as he revealed being a playboy before he got married.

Lock Upp Season 2 has become one of the most wildly enjoyed reality shows in India, and there's no denying that. There's drama, revelations, emotional moments, and turmoil between the contestants that make this show quite entertaining for the viewers. Does not matter how much allegedly scripted these shows are, participants' real personality comes out, and how.

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They end up sharing secrets about their personal lives in the heat of the moment, and then there's no going back from there. Well, one of the contestants from the show whose personal and professional lives are currently on fire is Ram Kapoor. From his comment on infidelity being okay in marriages to an insensitive comment about gang rape, the TV actor, who has also worked in Bollywood, is gaining all the traction.

Lock Upp Season 2 and Ram Kapoor's Bold Statements!

Now, talking to one of the contestants on the show, Shreya Kalra, he opened up about being a play boy. yes, you read that right. She asked Ram if he has had affairs, he said, "After marriage, not a single one." Shreya then clarified that she meant before marriage, replying, Ram said, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."

Ram revealed, "Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa (Kapoor), jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' Ektaa was worried for her. Aur main maanta hoon jo Ektaa ne kiya sahi kiya kyunki main waisa tha."

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features several television actors, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola and Harshad Chopra, along with reality show personalities such as Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala.