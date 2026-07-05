Amid controversy, actor Shilpa Shinde has entered 'Lock Upp Season 2' as the first wildcard. Her entry on the Netflix show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, follows her headline-making remarks about a past dispute and legal case.

Shilpa Shinde Joins as First Wildcard Contestant

Just when viewers thought the drama inside 'Lock Upp Season 2' couldn't get any bigger, the reality show has introduced its first wildcard contestant. Actor Shilpa Shinde officially entered the Netflix series on Sunday, days after making headlines over her remarks on the sexual harassment complaint she had filed following her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2016.

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Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 has already witnessed heated confrontations, emotional revelations and its first eviction. With Shilpa Shinde stepping into the house as the first wildcard entrant, the competition is expected to take another dramatic turn. The makers, on Sunday, shared a promotional video on social media to announce Shinde's entry in the Lock Upp. In the clip, she confidently declares, "Suna hai sab log andar apni-apni gaddi jamae baithe hain. Lekin unhein keh do jab tak koi bahar ka andar kadam nahi rakhta, tab tak hi unka raaj chalta rahega." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Entry Follows Controversy Over Past Allegations

Shilpa's entry follows the controversy that erupted after her appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. During the conversation, where she spoke about her dispute with the producers of the television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'. During the conversation, Shinde said that she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli after leaving the show and amid a dispute over pending payments. She stated that she felt "cornered" at the time and described the move as a last resort.

Shinde also said that the matter was later settled and that she received her dues. She confessed to making false allegations against the producer of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' to deflect the accusations made against her and evade legal scrutiny. According to her, the allegations against her were part of a targeted campaign intended to control her and hinder her ability to find work in the industry if she left the show. Her remarks soon triggered widespread debate, with several members of the entertainment industry criticising the remarks.

First Elimination and Show Details

Meanwhile, 'Lock Upp Season 2' also witnessed its first elimination this week. Shrestha Iyer became the first contestant to be evicted from the reality show, while Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover escaped elimination and remain in the competition. Premiering on June 27, Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday. (ANI)