Gaurav Khanna's emotional reunion with estranged wife Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp 2 has gone viral. His unwavering support and Akanksha's candid revelations about trolling have reignited conversations surrounding their separation.

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 turned emotional as Gaurav Khanna made a surprise appearance to meet his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola. The duo addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship, with Gaurav making it clear that despite their separation, he would always stand by Akanksha. Their heartfelt conversation has now gone viral, leaving fans emotional and sparking fresh discussions on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gaurav Khanna: 'I Will Always Support You'

During the episode, Gaurav assured Akanksha that he would never tolerate people speaking ill of her. He said that although they are going through a separation, they are still legally married and share mutual respect.

He also addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship, saying many people believe they separated long ago and that his appearance on the show was merely for publicity. Gaurav dismissed such assumptions, reiterating that he simply wanted to support someone who has been an important part of his life.

Akanksha Opens Up About Trolls and Public Judgement

Akanksha broke down while speaking about the criticism she has faced over the past year. She revealed that she has been repeatedly trolled online and blamed for the couple's decision to separate.

She also spoke about being judged for choosing not to have children, saying people accused her of ruining Gaurav's life and denying him the chance to become a father. According to Akanksha, the constant public scrutiny has taken a heavy emotional toll on her.

Emotional Reunion Goes Viral

Later in the episode, Akanksha became emotional while talking to fellow contestants and actor Ram Kapoor, saying she feels unfairly targeted and misunderstood. She added that two people can choose to separate peacefully without hatred or conflict, but many fail to accept that reality.

For those unaware, Akanksha had announced during the Lock Upp 2 premiere that she and Gaurav were heading for divorce after living separately for some time. She also revealed that she is bisexual and does not wish to become a mother. The couple, who married in 2016 after meeting during an audition, continue to receive immense attention, with their latest reunion becoming one of the show's most talked-about moments.