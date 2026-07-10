Mahira Khan once opened up about her viral pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, where they both were seen smoking in New York. The Pakistani actress later revealed how she coped through it all. Keep scrolling to know more!

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor had been at the receiving end of massive criticism for his personal life. The actor had once confessed to allegedly cheating in his relationship. He has had many rumoured link-ups, and one such instance that took the internet by storm was when his pictures with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, smoking together, went viral.

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Ranbir-Mahira Viral Pic Fiasco

Yes, you read that right. Not just that the actress years later spoke about the facade and how it affected her in long run. Speaking with the BBC Asian Network, Mahira once reflected on the difficult times in her life, “It’s been a crazy ride. My audience has travelled this journey with me. The divorce, having a baby and my baby being along in this journey with me, being single for so long, those photos coming out, a ban somewhere else in another country… it has just been insane. Those were tough times and amazing times but there also have been moments that have been tougher but I have chosen not to share them.”

When Mahira Thought Her Career Was Over

Mahira had also admitted that when her photos with Ranbir went viral, she had thought that her career was over. “When the photos came out there was an article called ‘The Little White Dress’ that was published in BBC and I failed to see the brilliance of that article at that time. In fact, I think I may have. I remember reading it and thinking, ‘Is my career over?’ In that article, it was written that ‘here is a woman who has achieved this kind of success that no one in Pakistan has achieved, all the endorsements and all that, and now it is all gone. What is going to happen to her?’ I read it and I was like ‘Damn.’ But I told myself, ‘Are you mad? This is going to end,’ maybe it was the 14-year-old Mahira that told me. But I won’t lie that that time was very tough. I wouldn’t get out of the bed, I was crying daily, it affected my professional and personal life. Lots happened on my personal side,” she said.

About the Viral Pics

In 2017, Mahira and Ranbir made headlines when their photos went viral. They were seen strolling the streets of New York with cigarettes in hand, sparking speculations about being romantically involved.