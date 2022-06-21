Scam 1993: The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2, Freedom to Midnight, watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2.0

As a part of its two-year celebrations, SonyLiv 2.0 announced a slate of originals series that will soon be released on the OTT.

From Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 to Abhay Pannu’s Rocket Boys and Huma Qureshi-starrer Maharani, SonyLIV 2.0 has released some of the best original series for the Indian OTT audience. As it celebrated the second anniversary of its relaunch, the OTT platform announced a slate of new originals that will soon be released on the OTT.

While the platform will be releasing a number of originals in Hindi, it is also foraying into Tamil originals with Meme Boys as its first web-series followed by Tamil Rockerz among others. It also announced that it will soon be releasing its originals in Telugu and Malayalam languages as well. Take a look at some of the originals that will soon be released on the platform.

Tanaav: Helmed by Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn, ‘Tanaav’ stars actors Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul and Waluscha De Sousa among many others. The series is set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, telling a story of a Special Unit, their bravery and courage. Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

Freedom at Midnight: Director Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins by the same name. It is an epic political thriller/drama that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history.

Dr. Arora: This is a show that documents the interesting life and times of a travelling sex consultant in a country where people are either too scared off talking about intimate problems or treat it like a taboo. Helmed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, it stars actors Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman.

Avrodh 2: Raj Acharya directorial ‘Avrodh 2’ is inspired by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book ‘India’s Most Fearless 2’s ninth chapter.

Maharani 2: Huma Qureshi will return to the platform with second season of Maharani, helmed by Karan Sharma. The sequel show Rani struggling at both personal and professional levels. It will be interesting to watch if she is able to deliver the expectations of people in this latest season.

SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story: After the huge success of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta is returning with a fresh season to the Scam franchise. Starring Gagan Dev Riar in the lead, the latest Scam has been adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh’s book ‘Reporter Ki Diary’. It revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who became the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious schemes in Indian history that spread across multiple states and shook the entire country.

Faadu: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Faadu’ is a ‘unique, intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters.

Pulwama Key No 1026: Filmmaker Onir will pay a tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. The eight-episodic series is based on award-winning author and journalist Rahul Pandita's book - ‘The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur’.

Rocket Boys 2: After the success of Rocket Boys, the makers are already working on a season 2 of the series, starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the second season will show the death of Homi Bhabha and the life and rise of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Apart from these, the other originals include Soumik Sen’s ‘Jazz City ’71 – Fight for Language’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Jehanabad – Jail Break and Heart Break’ and ‘Children of Frredom’, Vikas Bahl’s ‘Good Bad Girl’, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’, and Rahul Dholakia’s ‘India’s First Election’, among many others.

The OTT has also forayed into Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam originals and will release ‘Meme Boys’ by Gokul Krishna, ‘TamilRockerz’ by Arivazhagan, and ‘Kaiyum Kalavum’ by Karthik Subbaraj among others.