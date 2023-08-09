Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch

    Mahesh Babu, a popular Telugu actor, has appeared in numerous films throughout his career. While opinions on the "best" films can vary, here are some of Mahesh Babu's most acclaimed and successful movies:

    Okkadu (2003) - Directed by Gunasekhar, this film is often considered one of Mahesh Babu's breakthrough performances. It's an action-packed romantic drama that received critical acclaim.

    Pokiri (2006) - Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this film became a massive hit and helped Mahesh Babu establish his position as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. It's an action-packed thriller with a gripping storyline.

     

    Dookudu (2011) - Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, this action-comedy film was a commercial success and showcased Mahesh Babu's versatility as an actor.

    Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) - This family drama, directed by Srikanth Addala, brought together Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh in lead roles. The film was appreciated for its emphasis on family values.

    Srimanthudu (2015) - Directed by Koratala Siva, this film emphasized social responsibility and philanthropy. It was both a critical and commercial success and highlighted Mahesh Babu's commitment to meaningful cinema.

    Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) - Also directed by Koratala Siva, this political drama showcased Mahesh Babu as a young and dynamic Chief Minister. The film received praise for its engaging storyline and Mahesh Babu's performance.

    Maharshi (2019) - Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this film touched upon themes of education, friendship, and social issues. It showcased Mahesh Babu in a dual role and received positive reviews.

    These are just a few of Mahesh Babu's notable films, and he has a wide range of performances in various genres. Keep in mind that opinions on the best films can differ, and his filmography includes many other successful and entertaining movies as well.

