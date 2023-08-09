Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam"

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neena Gupta, 64, has maintained her place as a fashion centre point thanks to her age-defying style interpretations. Last night, she was spotted wearing a short black backless dress, knee-length black boots, and beaded earrings; take a look.

    Neena Gupta is one such celebrity whose wardrobe choices never fail to wow. The actress has worn everything from beautiful sarees to breezy short gowns. She is well-liked for her stylish sense that transcends age. She is still a fashion focus point at 64, thanks to her age-defying views on style. She was seen sporting a stunning black dress with slim straps on Tuesday. She accessorised the dress with knee-length black boots, beaded earrings, a black shoulder purse, and fashionable sunglasses.

    The renowned actress was recently on holiday in France with her husband Vivek Mehra. Neena Gupta donned a black dress with red straps and gold accents while they were in the south of France. In another photo, the 64-year-old actress wore a bright pink dress as part of the trendy Barbiecore fashion trend. The strapless dress had a fluid silhouette and was ideal for summer.

    While many praised her for embracing fashion and actually redefining ageing, others mocked her for attempting to "look young." 

    But a few social media users trolled her for her outfit, one said, "Pls wear something that suits Ur age ...it's too much now", another said, "Wow budhi ghodi lala lagaam".

    Neena Gupta's next appearance will be in Anurag Kashyap's Metro....in Dino. The film is expected to be released in March of next year. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Sheikh star in the film.

    Neena Gupta has also made an impression in South Indian cinema. Aside from her films, Neena has constantly been in the news for her personal life. She took a vacation from the profession for a while and drew notice when she utilised social media to look for job. The actress was most recently seen in Last Stories 2.

