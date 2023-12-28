Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leaked picture: Rajnikanth, Fahadh Faasil's photo from 'Vettaiyan' shoot goes viral

    Currently, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil are actively filming for their upcoming movie titled 'Vettaiyan' in Tamil Nadu, and a snapshot of their on-set collaboration has emerged on the internet.

    Superstar Rajinikanth who recently hit a home run with director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer,' is now busy with his next big project, 'Vettaiyan,' directed by TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame. The film, currently in production in Tuticorin, recently made waves on social media with a viral photo of Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil from the shooting spot.

    'Rajini' has been on the sets of 'Vettaiyan' for a few months now, shooting in various locations like Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and currently, Tuticorin. The latest buzz suggests that a scene featuring Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil is being shot in Tuticorin, and a candid picture from the set is creating quite a stir on social media. In the photo, you can spot crew members holding umbrellas for the two stars, adding to the excitement.

     

     

    The film's creators recently released a title teaser, showcasing Rajinikanth in his iconic and distinctive style. Watch the teaser here:

    Director TJ Gnanavel, riding high on the success of 'Jai Bhim,' is gearing up for another action-packed entertainer with an impressive ensemble cast. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. 

    Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Vettaiyan' holds a special place as Rajinikanth's 170th film. The creative team, including composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer SR Kathir, and editor Philomin Raj, is working tirelessly to bring this cinematic extravaganza to life. It's undoubtedly a project to look forward to, promising entertainment on a grand scale.

