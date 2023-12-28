Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets furious at Ayesha's 'lick my feet' remark; Abhishek jabs at Isha Malviya

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' a noteworthy incident unfolded when Ankita Lokhande confronted Ayesha Khan regarding the latter's disrespectful remarks, which involved an offensive suggestion for Ankita to "lick my feet." This exchange occurred during a light moment in the garden area, where Ankita praised Ayesha's feet. She said, "Pair kitne sundar ho rakhe hai na? (Your feet is so beautiful)" to which Ayesha responded with a provocative comment saying, "Chaat sakte hai” (You can lick it). Ankita retorted, asserting that such a remark was disrespectful, prompting an apology from Ayesha.

Later in conversation with Ayesha, Ankita told her, "You told me one thing. I like you. And I have accepted everything with love. I am not the type of person who will talk to someone like that. Paon chaat lijiye(Lick my feet). This is not me and I am not going to accept this in my life. You cannot tell me anything. I didn’t like this at all. I know it was unintentional. That is your way of talking. But I am not used to this. Munna (Munawar) also doesn’t talk to me like this. Nobody talks to me like this because I haven’t given this right to anyone. I have already given you this benefit of the doubt. But for my self-respect, this is not right for

Adding to the escalating tension, Abhishek Kumar, a contestant on the show, expressed his belief that his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, displayed bias and manipulated situations to her advantage, employing a "use and throw" strategy with people. Abhishek voiced his concerns during a discussion involving Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, and himself, where they scrutinized Isha's ranking decisions. Isha had positioned Mannara at number two and Ankita at number four in her rankings, but there was a unanimous support for Ankita as the deserving second-ranked contestant.

As the conversation unfolded, Abhishek, unapologetically critical of Isha's tactics, accused her of knowing about Mannara's potential influence and strategically utilizing her on the show. He saud, "Isha knows about Mannara and she knows she will require her. Thus she used her." Despite Abhishek's commentary, Isha, who overheard the conversation, chose to ignore the accusations. He further commented, "Use karna hi toh aata hai aur kya aata hai" (She knows only how to use). Use and throw."

Later, in a separate gathering featuring Mannara, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal, Isha playfully sang a tune about "Bigg Boss voh rahe nahi pehle joh the aap (Bigg Boss you're not the same)." Samarth teased Isha about her changed demeanor, to which Abhishek took a sarcastic dig, reminiscing, "Mere time bhi tu heartless hi thi" (You were heartless during my time as well). The dynamics within the 'Bigg Boss 17' house continue to evolve, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.