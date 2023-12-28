Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets furious at Ayesha's 'lick my feet' remark; Abhishek jabs at Isha Malviya

    In the most recent episode, the tension and drama within the Bigg Boss house reached new heights as contestants exchanged offensive remarks with each other.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets furious at Ayesha's 'lick my feet' remark; Abhishek jabs at Isha Malviya SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' a noteworthy incident unfolded when Ankita Lokhande confronted Ayesha Khan regarding the latter's disrespectful remarks, which involved an offensive suggestion for Ankita to "lick my feet." This exchange occurred during a light moment in the garden area, where Ankita praised Ayesha's feet. She said, "Pair kitne sundar ho rakhe hai na? (Your feet is so beautiful)" to which Ayesha responded with a provocative comment saying, "Chaat sakte hai” (You can lick it).  Ankita retorted, asserting that such a remark was disrespectful, prompting an apology from Ayesha.

    Later in conversation with Ayesha, Ankita told her, "You told me one thing. I like you. And I have accepted everything with love. I am not the type of person who will talk to someone like that. Paon chaat lijiye(Lick my feet). This is not me and I am not going to accept this in my life. You cannot tell me anything. I didn’t like this at all. I know it was unintentional. That is your way of talking. But I am not used to this. Munna (Munawar) also doesn’t talk to me like this. Nobody talks to me like this because I haven’t given this right to anyone. I have already given you this benefit of the doubt. But for my self-respect, this is not right for

    Adding to the escalating tension, Abhishek Kumar, a contestant on the show, expressed his belief that his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, displayed bias and manipulated situations to her advantage, employing a "use and throw" strategy with people. Abhishek voiced his concerns during a discussion involving Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, and himself, where they scrutinized Isha's ranking decisions. Isha had positioned Mannara at number two and Ankita at number four in her rankings, but there was a unanimous support for Ankita as the deserving second-ranked contestant.

    As the conversation unfolded, Abhishek, unapologetically critical of Isha's tactics, accused her of knowing about Mannara's potential influence and strategically utilizing her on the show. He saud, "Isha knows about Mannara and she knows she will require her. Thus she used her." Despite Abhishek's commentary, Isha, who overheard the conversation, chose to ignore the accusations. He further commented, "Use karna hi toh aata hai aur kya aata hai" (She knows only how to use). Use and throw."

    Later, in a separate gathering featuring Mannara, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal, Isha playfully sang a tune about  "Bigg Boss voh rahe nahi pehle joh the aap (Bigg Boss you're not the same)." Samarth teased Isha about her changed demeanor, to which Abhishek took a sarcastic dig, reminiscing, "Mere time bhi tu heartless hi thi" (You were heartless during my time as well). The dynamics within the 'Bigg Boss 17' house continue to evolve, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    i m Afraid of You Vijay Sethupathi says to Katrina Kaif during Merry Christmas shooting RBA

    'I’m Afraid of You...' Vijay Sethupathi says to Katrina Kaif during 'Merry Christmas' shooting

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore opens up on battle with cancer; expresses regret over missing out on RRKPK ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore opens up on battle with cancer; expresses regret over missing out on RRKPK

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui proposes to Ayesha Khan on National TV; here's what he said (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui proposes to Ayesha Khan on National TV; here's what he said (Video)

    Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan opens up on Sharmila Tagore's reaction to his wedding with Amrita Singh ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan opens up on Sharmila Tagore's reaction to his wedding with Amrita Singh

    Recent Stories

    AIIMS Delhi issues guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms, precautions rkn

    AIIMS Delhi issues guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms, precautions

    i m Afraid of You Vijay Sethupathi says to Katrina Kaif during Merry Christmas shooting RBA

    'I’m Afraid of You...' Vijay Sethupathi says to Katrina Kaif during 'Merry Christmas' shooting

    North India braces for dense fog: Traffic woes loom as IMD alerts Punjab, Haryana, Delhi of reduced visibility AJR

    North India braces for dense fog: Traffic woes loom as IMD alerts Punjab, Haryana, Delhi of reduced visibility

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore opens up on battle with cancer; expresses regret over missing out on RRKPK ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore opens up on battle with cancer; expresses regret over missing out on RRKPK

    Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills vkp

    Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon