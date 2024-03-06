Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film

Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' latest film, 'Laapataa Ladies,' debuted in theaters last Friday to eager anticipation and excitement. The film has swiftly captured audiences' attention, earning praise for its abundant humor. Promising ample laughter and entertainment, it also delves into important issues facing women in the nation, offering a heartfelt and impactful cinematic experience. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film has garnered widespread acclaim, resonating with audiences everywhere.

In a touching gesture, Nirmala Bhuria, the Women and Child Development minister of Madhya Pradesh, attended a special screening of 'Laapataa Ladies' alongside volunteers from the Courtyard shelter in Bhopal. Sharing moments from the event, the Women and Child Development department of Madhya Pradesh highlighted the film's message on social media.

Following the screening, Nirmala Bhuria engaged in discussions with the women volunteers, stressing the significance of women's welfare and empowerment in society. This interaction further underscored the film's impact and relevance in addressing critical societal issues.

Amidst the praise and glowing reviews, 'Laapataa Ladies' continues to excel at the worldwide box office. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is a joint venture between Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.