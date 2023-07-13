Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his married life plans

    Vijay Deverakonda will be seen opposite Samantha in 'Kushi'. As the second single from the film, which is named, Aradhya, got released, he explained how he would want his married life to be. The film has fans piqued to know more about the intriguing storyline.

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his married life plans vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda is thrilled about the release of his upcoming film, 'Kushi', in which he will share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor is presently busy promoting his film as the second musical single 'Aradhya' from the film released on July 12. On this occasion, Vijay spoke about Aradhya, its connection to him and how he would want his married life to be. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is also releasing in September 2023. Kushi is a romantic-comedy musical film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

    Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after heroes and nuanced South superstars. He has a big fan following across the country. Though his last film, 'Liger', was a big failure, the actor is still in demand.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Tejas lands in controversy; actor Mayank Madhur accuses makers of non-payment

    On July 12, Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Aradhya song from Kushi got released with a heartwarming and positive response. In a statement, the Arjun Reddy actor said, "Aradhya is a song about a young couple very much in love. It is that one year after marriage where you have your own space and your own intimacy. You have all the time and, this person all for yourself. So, it is about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before sh*t hits the ceiling."

    He further added that the song is relatable and expressed how he would want his marriage life to be. "And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married. But in some way, when I get married, this is how I would like to see my married life to be."

    Apart from Kushi, he will be seen in the two untitled projects, one being VD12 with Gowtam Tinnanuri and the other one with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram Petla.

    ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian get scared by Stree? Shraddha Kapoor points out by saying 'Woh Stree hain'

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
