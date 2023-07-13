Did Kim Kardashian get scared by Stree? Shraddha Kapoor points out by saying 'Woh Stree hain’

Kim Kardashian was taken aback when she noticed a strange shadow in the backdrop of one of her recent pictures. Shraddha Kapoor responded by saying, “Woh Stree hai.. Woh Kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai."

Shraddha Kapoor's quirky side is well-known, and the actor never misses an opportunity to make her admirers laugh. Kim Kardashian's mirror photo with an unknown woman has recently gone viral, with many admirers questioning if the supermodel is advertising Stree. Yesterday, Kim was surprised when she noticed a spooky shadow in the background of one of her recent selfies. She wrote, “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

Back in India, Shraddha Kapoor, who’s shooting for Stree 2 in Chanderi, shared the post on her Instagram Stories. Taking a dig at Stree’s now-famous dialogue ‘Woh Stree hain’, she wrote, “Woh Stree hai.. Woh Kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai."

Also Read: Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details

Meanwhile, Shraddha was recently sighted at the Mumbai airport on her way to Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, to film the Stree sequel. And now, a motion teaser indicating that filming has begun has been released.

Stree, a comedic horror film directed by newcomer Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj, and DK, is inspired by the Karnataka urban legend Nale Ba (Come Tomorrow). The plot centres around a witch who abducts men at night while they are alone, taking only their clothing with them. 'Stree 2' is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film of the same name.

Also Read: Is Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage falling apart? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha were the lead actors in the 2018 film. Supporting actors included Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, was labelled a smash hit and earned positive reviews from both viewers and critics. Stree 2's release date was previously announced in a large ceremony in Mumbai by the film's producers. The sequel to the horror comedy picture will be released in August 2024, according to the crew.