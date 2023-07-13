Kangana Ranaut's Tejas lands in controversy; actor Mayank Madhur accuses makers of non-payment

The producers of Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas face trouble as Mayank Madhur accuses them of cutting his role and non-payment. Mayank plans to take legal action, seeking justice. Kangana's upcoming film Emergency, portraying Indira Gandhi, releases on November 24---by Amrita Ghosh

The producers of Kangana Ranaut's movie Tejas have found themselves in a pickle as they get ready for the film's release. Mayank Madhur, who supposedly worked on the movie, has stated that he will take the filmmakers to court for reducing his role.

Released in October, Tejas follows the adventures of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and may conflict with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. Mayank claimed that the director, Sarvesh Mewara, had first given him a 15-minute role in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. "My role's duration was getting shorter and shorter. After that, I was instructed to show up to try for a 1- or 2-minute appearance. My disinterest has been made quite obvious, he said.

Even though Kangana promised to list him as an associate producer on Tiku Weds Sheru, Mayank claimed that his name was only placed in the special thanks section. He went on to say that Kangana had agreed to pay his expenses prior to the film's release, but that Sarvesh had misled him. Mayank asserts that Kangana is now placing the blame on the movie's producers, though.

So I made the decision to go to court, he continued. I won't say right now when I intend to visit the court, whose court I'd be visiting, or how specifically I'll attempt to prevent the film's release. My goal is to apprehend the creators. I have consulted with the former top justice of India to learn how I may advance the situation. Even the chief ministers, PMO, and home ministry have been contacted by me to guarantee that arrest warrants may be issued right away from different states. Everything shall be carried out in accordance with the law.

This week, Mayank disclosed his longtime friendship with Kangana, which dates back to their theatre days, and how he has helped out on several of her projects in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. According to him, he was crucial in securing shooting permits for films like Dhaakad, Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Emergency.

On the work front, Kangana has an attractive lineup of movies. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her next film, Emergency. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 24.