    Kushi: Know how much Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for their roles

    Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as director Shiva Nirvana’s remuneration for Kushi, have been revealed.

    Kushi Know how much Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for their roles
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are two of Telugu cinema's most well-known actors. For the Kushi, which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the two have teamed up. The movie will debut on September 1. Ahead of the film’s release, the remunerations that the lead cast and the director received for being a part of Kushi have been revealed. The primary actors' and the director's fees for their work on Kushi have been made public. It must be noted that the announcement of the compensation has still not received formal confirmation. But according to sources, Vijay Deverakonda, the movie's star, demanded a staggering Rs 23 crore only to be a part of it. 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, reportedly received Rs 4.5 crore for portraying Aradhya in the Shiva Nirvana-directed movie. The director of Kushi has received hefty compensation as well. According to reports, Shiva Nirvana received Rs 12 crore for directing the love comedy. No matter where they are from, the audience would be able to relate to Kushi because, as Vijay Deverakonda observed, "You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You are aware that your tale is what is happening. As a result, it connects to us on a different level. I believe that's the reason why people all throughout the nation will watch it.

