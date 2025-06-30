Shubman Gill’s Lean Body Secrets: Inside his fitness routine and clean diet plan
Shubman Gill is not just a great cricketer but also a fitness enthusiast. Learn about his special diet and workout routine that keeps him so fit.
| Published : Jun 30 2025, 05:32 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Instagram
Shubman Gill's stylish look
Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill is known not only for his game but also for his physical fitness. If you also want to get a lean, shaped body like his, then you can follow his fitness and diet plan.
Image Credit : Instagram
Shubman Gill's fitness routine
Shubman Gill likes to do hardcore workouts, which include compound exercises like deadlifts, squats and bench press. He also does cardio workouts to strengthen his core muscles.
Image Credit : Instagram
High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
Shubman Gill includes high intensity interval training and running in his routine along with practice on the cricket ground to increase his stamina. He likes cardio exercises like swimming, cycling.
Image Credit : Instagram
Shubman Gill's diet plan
Talking about Shubman Gill's diet plan, he takes a gluten-free diet. Consumes brown rice, gluten-free bread and fresh fruits in his diet.
Image Credit : Instagram
Includes healthy fats in the diet
Shubman Gill definitely includes healthy fats like nuts, olive oil and avocado in his diet. Apart from this, he also consumes protein like chicken, fish and eggs.
Image Credit : Instagram
Avoids sugar
Shubman Gill stays away from sugar and processed food to increase his stamina and maintain physical fitness. Consumes green vegetables in his diet and drinks plenty of water.
