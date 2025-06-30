The man, Anup Kumar Nair, did not come out of the flat for over three years and communicated with the outside world only for ordering food online.

Navi Mumbai: In a alarming case of depression, a 55-year-old man in Maharashtra was discovered locked up in a flat for more than three years after his family members passed away. The man, Anup Kumar Nair, did not come out of the flat for over three years and communicated with the outside world only for ordering food online. Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) received a call from a well-wisher, who revealed the case to them.

According to reports, Anup Kumar worked as a computer programmer, and lived alone in that flat which was littered with human waste. Ponnamma Nair, his mother, worked in the Indian Air Force (telecommunications branch), while his father, VP Kutty Krishnan Nair, worked at Tata Hospital in Mumbai. Both of them passed away six years ago. His older brother had died by suicide 20 years ago.

Pastor KM Philip, associated with SEAL, told media that Anup had refused to come out of his flat due to severe mental anguish. “We found only one chair kept in the living room and most of his furniture was taken away by someone. He also had a leg infection which needed immediate medical treatment. Some relatives had tried to contact him but he did not trust them. Anup has been relocated to our ashram in Panvel,” he added.

One of Anup's neighbours, also the chairperson of Gharkool CHS, said that they had tried to help him by offering to take out the garbage and transfer the money from his parents accounts. “But he rarely opened his flat door,” he added.