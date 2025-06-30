Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is said to have filed a trademark application for the phrase 'CAPTAIN COOL'.

For close to two decades, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was cricket’s calm in the storm—a captain who rarely flinched, no matter how high the stakes. Now, the man who fans fondly call Captain Cool is reportedly making that title officially his own.

Earlier this month, Dhoni is said to have filed for a trademark on the phrase ‘CAPTAIN COOL’, a nickname that has become synonymous with his on-field poise and leadership. The application, filed on June 5 as per a PTI report, has already been “accepted and advertised” by India’s Trade Marks Registry, and was officially published in its journal on June 16.

The trademark falls under categories related to sports training, providing sports training facilities and sports coaching serives—a move that could hint at Dhoni’s future plans, perhaps in mentoring or building a legacy in sports education.

So far, there’s been no official word from Dhoni himself on the filing. True to form, he has remained silent—letting the paperwork, much like his bat once did, do all the talking.

Another contender, but Dhoni has the edge

What makes the development even more interesting is that Dhoni wasn’t the first to file a claim on the 'Captain Cool' phrase. A company named Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd had previously applied for a similar trademark. However, their application now shows a status of ‘rectification filed’, which usually indicates a challenge or a possible correction being pursued.

Given how closely the phrase is tied to Dhoni’s identity—and the immense public goodwill he commands—it’s hard to see anyone else successfully staking a claim to it.

Hall of Fame honour seals Dhoni’s global legacy

The trademark filing comes just days after another major milestone in Dhoni’s post-cricket journey. On June 10, the International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted him into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame for 2025, alongside cricketing greats like Matthew Hayden of Australia and Hashim Amla of South Africa.

The ICC’s tribute to Dhoni was glowing: “Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

The statement added that Dhoni stood out not only for his numbers but also for his “extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity.”

Beyond cricket: A brand, a mindset, a movement

If you ask most Indian fans what “Captain Cool” means, they won’t just say “Dhoni.” They’ll talk about that iconic six in the 2011 World Cup final, the calm stare after winning the Champions Trophy, or the no-fuss way he handed over the captaincy baton.

The trademark move, then, is more than a business decision. It’s a quiet nod to the legacy he’s built—one that still inspires young players across the country.

With Dhoni now owning the phrase that defined his approach to the game, fans can’t help but wonder what comes next. A cricket academy? A leadership school? A coaching empire? Whatever it is, the name 'Captain Cool' will lead the way—just as it always has.