Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh resigned from BJP, upset over BRS leader Ramchander Rao’s appointment as Telangana BJP chief. He called the move unfair to dedicated workers and urged BJP’s top leaders to rethink leadership decisions.

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, T Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal constituency, has resigned from the party. He submitted a strongly worded letter on June 30, 2025, to Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, voicing deep concern and frustration over the current leadership decisions in the state unit.

The trigger for his resignation was the reported appointment of Sri Ramchander Rao as the new BJP Telangana State President, a move Raja Singh called disappointing and unfair.

'Lakhs of party workers feel betrayed'

In his letter, Raja Singh wrote that the decision to appoint Ramchander Rao had shocked not just him, but “lakhs of karyakartas (party workers), leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low.”

He expressed that this choice has let down ground-level workers who were expecting a leader with strong public connect and grassroots experience. “Such a choice raises serious doubts,” he noted.

T Raja Singh accuses central leadership of ignoring ground voices

T Raja Singh alleged that the appointment appeared to reflect the influence of “a few individuals who have kept the party misled from behind the curtain.” He said this kind of decision ignores the hard work of committed leaders who risked their lives and political careers for BJP in Telangana.

He also pointed out that “the silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement,” and that he was voicing the anger of many disappointed party workers.

A direct appeal to PM Modi and BJP top brass

Raja Singh made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BL Santhosh, the party's general secretary.

He urged them to reconsider the leadership in Telangana, saying the state offers the BJP a real opportunity but only if the right people are placed in key roles. "Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must not let this opportunity slip away," his letter read.

Still committed to Hindutva, says Raja Singh

Though he has left the BJP, Raja Singh made it clear that his ideological commitment remains unchanged. “I will continue to raise my voice and stand with the Hindu community with even greater strength,” he wrote.

He added that his fight is not for position or power, but to ensure that the voices of loyal BJP supporters and ground-level workers are not ignored.

Raja Singh's emotional farewell

In closing, Raja Singh requested G Kishan Reddy to kindly inform the Hon’ble Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly about his decision to resign from BJP. He ended his letter with “Jai Hind. Jai Shri Ram.”

With this bold step, Raja Singh has made his dissatisfaction with the BJP leadership in Telangana loud and clear, potentially stirring more unrest within the party’s state unit.