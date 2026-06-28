A few recent pictures of businessman Kabir Bahia with another woman have sparked speculation about an alleged potential breakup with actress Kriti Sanon. However, sources close to Bahia have clarified that the woman in the pictures is a family friend, squashing the rumours as baseless.

There's not a single day when relationship rumours and breakups do not surface in B-town. Now, speculation surrounding the alleged relationship status of actress Kriti Sanon and London-based businessman Kabir Bahia has taken an interesting route with viral photographs showing Bahia with another woman. Yes, you read that right. These viral pictures quickly led to widespread rumours on social media platforms and Reddit suggesting a potential breakup between the rumoured couple.

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Let us tell you that Kriti and Kabir have linked quite a few times romantically. During a chat show, Kriti had accepted that she is seeing someone who is not from the film industry. With their public appearances and social media interactions, fans are often puzzled by the alleged romance brewing between the two. Despite numerous sightings together at family events, vacations, and social gatherings, neither Sanon nor Bahia has officially confirmed their relationship to the fans.

The Viral Photo Speculations

The viral speculation about a potential breakup began after Kabir was reportedly spotted with another woman at some party. Viral pics sparked online discussion on social media, including Reddit. The pic showed Bahia in proximity to the woman, prompting many netizens to question the status of his rumoured relationship with Kriti. The images led to a discussion of an alleged potential breakup.

Truth Behind Viral Photos

However, sources close to Kabir have squashed breakup rumours as baseless. According to these sources, the woman featured in the viral photographs is a family friend whom Kabir considers like a sister. The source was quoted as, "The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives."

On The Work Front

Seems like these rumours are baseless and all is good in their hood. On the work front, Kriti is currently basking in all the love coming her way with Cocktail 2.