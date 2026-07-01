Is Gaurav Khanna's ex-wife Akanksha Chamola bisexual? Here's what her fellow Lock Upp 2 contestant Shreya Kalra has to say. Keep reading!

There's always something brewing in the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saaza. The second season of one of the most loved entertainment reality shows in India, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is grabbing eyeballs thanks to the entertaining contestants in the house. For now, let's circle back to Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola.

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The Lock Upp Confession Drama

At the start of the show, Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been separated and living separately for a year. She was also seen saying that they have different futures and have no bad blood between them. "Things are not bad between us; we talk to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us," the actress said on the show.

Shreya Claims Chamola Is Bisexual

However, now, post the recent episodes, Shreya was seen making shocking claims about Chamola's sexuality. Yes, you read that right. Here's what happened. The moment reportedly occurred during Shreya's conversation with Sufi Motiwala, one of her closest allies inside the Lock Upp 2 jail. During the chat, Shreya took a dig at Chamola for naming her in the chargesheet alongside four other contestants.

During the same conversation, Shreya claimed that Akanksha is bisexual, adding that she was aware of this about her. Sufi appeared visibly surprised by the revelation. However, Akanksha has not publicly confirmed Shreya's claim. Lock Upp season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.