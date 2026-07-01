Alia Bhatt was seen visibly emotional when fans gifted her handmade bangles from their own brands inspired by Sehmat and Gangubai. Take a look at the viral video.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Alpha, YRF's magnum opus, a thrilling spy-drama. The duo is promoting the film all over India, interacting with fans and engaging in heartfelt conversations with them. The Alpha girls were in Jaipur, just recently, and what happened next will make you go WOW!

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Alia's Cute Interaction With Fans

Yes, fans gathered around Alia's car and gifted her cute handmade bangles from their own brand inspired by Sehmat and Gangubai. The actress was seen visibly emotional and was thanking the fans, calling the gesture “How sweet.” The fans also gave gifts to Raha Kapoor, her daughter. She signed an autograph and also smiled ear-to-ear when fans said their next bangle set will be inspired by her character in Alpha, Sita.

Take a look at the cute video here!

About Alpha

The high-octane spy drama also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in a cameo role. The film hits the theatres on July 3. Talking about the remuneration, Alia, who leads the cast, has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film. The total project budget is reportedly pegged between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore.