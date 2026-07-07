In a recent interview, Cocktail 2 star Kriti Sanon opened up about freezing her eggs when she was gaining weight for her movie Mimi. The film had her play the role of a surrogate mother. Keep scrolling to know more about what the actress shared about the same.

One of the most loved and celebrated stars, Kriti Sanon, is known for speaking her mind, apart from giving great cinema to her audiences. Well, the actress is giving back-to-back interviews after the success of her film Cocktail 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The actress has been seen sitting from podcast to podcast, talking about her life, career, and personal choices.

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Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Freezing Her Eggs

Well, now, in a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, the diva shared something that none of her fans knew of. Yes, she revealed that she has frozen her eggs, and she did it very ‘smartly’. Yes, you read that right. When the podcast host asked her about ‘marriage’ and biological clock, Kriti said, “I am saying this for the first time. I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. It makes you bloat, and I was anyway gaining weight. I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It’s the best gift that you can give yourself. It stayed on my mind. Then, when I was told to gain weight, I thought this was the right time to do it.” She also called it the 'best gift you can give yourself.'

About Mimi

Mimi is one of the most special films of Kriti's career. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the 2021 film around surrogacy and motherhood got her a national award.

On The Personal Front

The actress, who is yet to announce her upcoming project is allegedly in a relationship with London-based businessman Kabir Bahia.