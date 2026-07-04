Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been allegedly dating for a few years now, but they have never accepted their relationship publicly. Here's what the Cocktail 2 actress said when asked about her commitment status.

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in all the love with her latest release, Cocktail 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. Her look as Ally in Homi Adajania's film has gained massive love and traction from fans. She looked absolutely stunning, but failed at love in reel life. But her real life seems a bit different. Yes, you read that right.

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Kriti is reportedly dating London-based businessman Kabir Bahia for quite some time now. The actress has never denied or accepted her relationship publicly. However, she does post cute pictures on her Instagram from time to time. The actress recently engaged in a conversation with Times Group's Navika Kumar, where she was seen a bit cryptic about her relationship. Yes, when questioned about her status, she had an ambiguous reply.

Kriti Sanon On Relationship Rumours

"I feel that I wouldn't want to ever talk about my personal life, at least till I'm married. The day I get married, I will talk about it." When asked about someone special being present at her sister Nupur's wedding, she said, “There were lots of friends there. So I just say that I wouldn't accept or deny anything.”

Remembering Her Modelling Days

Kriti also reminisced about her early days of modeling. She told Navika, "Today, when I look at them, I'm like, 'These are awful pictures. How have you clicked them?' Everything done by my sister looks terrible. When you reflect on your 15-year-old self, you wonder how I used to look," she added.

On The Work Front

Kriti is yet to announce her new project