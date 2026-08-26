BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning his women's empowerment stance after he supported Kriti Sanon amid a row over a jewellery ad. Swaraj cited past instances where she alleged Gandhi remained silent.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his stance on women's empowerment after the Congress leader backed actor Kriti Sanon amid an ongoing row over a jewellery brand's festive advertisement.

The war of words erupted after Rahul Gandhi came out in support of Sanon--who faced online criticism over her outfit in a Rakshabandhan commercial for jewellery brand GIVA--asserting that women have the freedom to decide what they wear and asking trolls to stop targeting them.

Swaraj Questions Rahul Gandhi's Track Record

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Swaraj cited multiple instances where she alleged Rahul Gandhi failed to condemn insulting remarks against women. "Rahul Gandhi was silent when abusive words were used against Kangana Ranaut. Also, once a derogatory comment was made against Hema Malini, but not a single statement came from Rahul Gandhi. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used disrespectful words against the President of India, and several Congress leaders have spoken against women, yet Rahul Gandhi remained silent, and now he is talking about smashing the patriarchy. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why is there not a single woman leader in Karnataka and Himachal? Why did he oppose the Women's Reservation Bill? And you are talking about women empowerment?" Swaraj told reporters.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model focused on women-led development, Swaraj added, "You are always attacking Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi is a leader who is always working for women's empowerment. 48 per cent of India's women are leading startups worldwide. Rahul Gandhi, I am calling you out on your misogyny. This nation deserves a better Leader of the Opposition than you, Mr Rahul Gandhi."

Jewellery Brand Withdraws Ad

Meanwhile, jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its recent advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon after it drew concerns, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention. In a statement shared on Instagram, GIVA said, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!"

The Original Controversy

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kriti addressed the ongoing debate over an ad for Rakshabandhan in which she appeared in an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape. While many admired the look, some called it 'inappropriate' and even questioned the outfit in the name of culture and traditions.

Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture. Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Her comments were endorsed by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who said it was a woman's choice what she wears, does or where she goes. "What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he wrote on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut Weighs In

The response from Sanon came in the wake of strong reactions across social media platforms, including from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who also shared a note on her Instagram Stories last evening. Kangana had written, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!" (ANI)