Mohan Babu would have lost everything and ended up on the streets if this movie failed. He would have sold his own house. But he took this massive risk with pure determination. Some distributors stepped back from buying the film. Mohan Babu released the movie himself in those areas. 'Alludu Garu' stands as a perfect example of a life-changing project. This movie turned a villain into a hero and made Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures a top production house.