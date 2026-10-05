Mohan Babu’s Biggest RISK: How One Film Turned Around His Career After 7 Flops
Manchu Mohan Babu always makes bold choices. The actor and producer took a massive risk once. He knew he could lose everything. Read how this crazy gamble changed his life forever.
హీరోగా, నిర్మాతగా మోహన్ బాబు దూకుడు.
Collection King Mohan Babu earned a special place in the Telugu film industry. He succeeded as both an actor and a producer. He delivered many blockbuster movies under his Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures banner. The movie 'Alludu Garu' changed his life completely. This film gave him a massive financial and professional boost.
మోహన్ బాబుని నిలబెట్టిన సినిమా..
Mohan Babu faced severe financial troubles before 1990. He produced a few movies, but they failed. He desperately needed a blockbuster hit to save his Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures banner. He decided to produce 'Alludu Garu' during this tough time. He based this movie on the film 'Chithram'.
రాఘవేంద్రరావు మాస్టర్ ప్లాన్
Mohan Babu approached director K. Raghavendra Rao for this project. The star director was making 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' with Chiranjeevi at that time. Many people warned the director against working with Mohan Babu. They said Mohan Babu had no market value. But K. Raghavendra Rao kept his promise. He directed the film and changed the story to suit Mohan Babu. Actresses Shobhana and Ramya Krishnan played the lead roles.
బాక్సాఫీస్ సంచలనం - నిర్మాతగా నిలబడ్డ మోహన్ బాబు..
The movie 'Alludu Garu' hit the screens in 1990. Mohan Babu scored a massive blockbuster after facing 7 back-to-back flops. The film celebrated 100 days in all centers. It created a tsunami of collections at the box office. Mohan Babu earned huge profits and became a star producer in Tollywood. He later produced big-budget hits like 'Assembly Rowdy', 'Rowdygari Pellam', 'Brahma', and the all-time classic 'Pedarayudu'.
సాహసమే నిలబెట్టింది..
Mohan Babu would have lost everything and ended up on the streets if this movie failed. He would have sold his own house. But he took this massive risk with pure determination. Some distributors stepped back from buying the film. Mohan Babu released the movie himself in those areas. 'Alludu Garu' stands as a perfect example of a life-changing project. This movie turned a villain into a hero and made Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures a top production house.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.