Animals

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Ben Affleck stars in the crime thriller Animals. He plays Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball. Mark lives a peaceful life with his wife Abigail until a sudden crisis hits them. Kidnappers abduct their young son for ransom. Mark faces extreme situations to save his son.

Reporting Live

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Parineeti Chopra leads the investigative crime thriller Reporting Live. She plays an ambitious young journalist. Deven Bhojani acts as an experienced cameraman. The duo tries to expose an illegal sand mining syndicate. They face severe dangers during this mission.

Inside the Circle

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 7, 2026

Mexican thriller series Inside the Circle follows four lifelong friends. A leaked video and a famous actress's murder change their lives completely. Blackmail, secrets, and conspiracies threaten their survival.

Below

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 8, 2026

Josh Hartnett stars in the six-episode Canadian horror drama Below. He plays local fisherman Calvin Penny. His father's mysterious death haunts him. Calvin fights hard to protect his family, community, and way of life.

Mandaadi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Tamil Nadu sets the backdrop for sports action drama Mandaadi. Soori plays Muthukali, and Suhas plays Sattappuli. Muthukali is a former boat racer. He returns from Chennai and resumes his rivalry with Sattappuli. The story revolves around traditional South Indian boat racing. The blockbuster movie secured a 9 rating on IMDb and collected over 125 crores.

100 Days of Deception

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10, 2026

South Korean historical spy romance 100 Days of Deception takes place in 1932 Gyeongseong under Japanese colonial rule. Pickpocket Lee Gya-kyong plays the key role. She disguises herself as a translator and enters a Japanese government office for a 100-day spy mission. She meets high-level translator Kim Tae-woong there.