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New OTT Releases: Mind-Blowing Movies Hit Screens This week, Suhas Starrer Gets 9 IMDb Rating
Streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar bring eight new movies, web series, and reality shows for viewers between October 5 and 11.
OTT Movies
OTT platforms bring exciting new movies, web series, and reality shows for viewers between October 5 and 11. Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar release eight new titles this week. The lineup includes Parineeti Chopra starrer Reporting Live, Ben Affleck's Animals, and Carrie. Suhas starrer blockbuster movie Mandaadi also makes its digital debut.
నెట్ఫ్లిక్స్లో..
Animals
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Ben Affleck stars in the crime thriller Animals. He plays Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball. Mark lives a peaceful life with his wife Abigail until a sudden crisis hits them. Kidnappers abduct their young son for ransom. Mark faces extreme situations to save his son.
Reporting Live
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Parineeti Chopra leads the investigative crime thriller Reporting Live. She plays an ambitious young journalist. Deven Bhojani acts as an experienced cameraman. The duo tries to expose an illegal sand mining syndicate. They face severe dangers during this mission.
Inside the Circle
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 7, 2026
Mexican thriller series Inside the Circle follows four lifelong friends. A leaked video and a famous actress's murder change their lives completely. Blackmail, secrets, and conspiracies threaten their survival.
Below
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 8, 2026
Josh Hartnett stars in the six-episode Canadian horror drama Below. He plays local fisherman Calvin Penny. His father's mysterious death haunts him. Calvin fights hard to protect his family, community, and way of life.
Mandaadi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Tamil Nadu sets the backdrop for sports action drama Mandaadi. Soori plays Muthukali, and Suhas plays Sattappuli. Muthukali is a former boat racer. He returns from Chennai and resumes his rivalry with Sattappuli. The story revolves around traditional South Indian boat racing. The blockbuster movie secured a 9 rating on IMDb and collected over 125 crores.
100 Days of Deception
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 10, 2026
South Korean historical spy romance 100 Days of Deception takes place in 1932 Gyeongseong under Japanese colonial rule. Pickpocket Lee Gya-kyong plays the key role. She disguises herself as a translator and enters a Japanese government office for a 100-day spy mission. She meets high-level translator Kim Tae-woong there.
అమెజాన్ ప్రైమ్ వీడియోలో..
Carrie
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 7, 2026
Summer H. Howell plays Carrie White in Carrie. Carrie grows up away from society under the strict control of her mother Margaret White. Her fanatically controlling mother keeps her isolated from the outside world. The story shows Carrie's life and the situations she faces.
జియోహాట్స్టార్లో..
Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 10, 2026
Celebrity reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga returns with its second season. Famous couples participate in fun challenges to test their chemistry, bond, and mutual understanding. Couples speak openly about their married life while playing games and doing tasks. Fun conversations and competitions between the couples remain the main attraction this season.
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