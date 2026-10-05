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Sarath Babu’s Love Life Uncovered: Jayalalitha Connection, Marriage Secrets, Actress Who Called Him ‘Bava’
Who was the actress that chased Sarath Babu after his divorce from Rama Prabha? Did they really want to have kids together? Who is this character artist that fondly called him 'Bava'? Why did they cancel their marriage plans?
Rama Prabha and Sarath Babu divorce controversy
Senior actors Rama Prabha and Sarath Babu married each other and stayed together for a long time. They eventually separated and took a divorce due to personal differences. Rama Prabha heavily criticized Sarath Babu after the divorce. She accused him of stealing all her wealth and properties. Sarath Babu ignored these claims and enjoyed his personal life and acting career till his last days. But another character actress wanted to have a baby with him after this divorce. She is none other than senior actress Jayalalitha.
Jayalalitha makes shocking comments on Sarath Babu
Jayalalitha earned a special identity for herself in the Telugu film industry. She entertained the audience with many glamorous and character roles on the silver screen. She faced many struggles and ups and downs in her personal life. She recently opened up about her deep bond with the late versatile actor Sarath Babu in an interview. She shared many unheard truths about him.
A Pure Mind Connection
Jayalalitha said her bond with Sarath Babu was not normal love or attraction. She called it a pure and spiritual mind connection. She got emotional and said Sarath Babu was not just a lover or friend, but a great guide gifted by God. She felt very peaceful and wise whenever she spent time with him.
How their spiritual journey started
Sarath Babu always had a deep spiritual mindset. He constantly performed pujas and went on pilgrimages. Jayalalitha fondly called him 'Bava'. She once asked him to take her along on his spiritual trips if he did not mind a woman joining him. He happily agreed to her request. Their joint spiritual journey started from there. Jayalalitha remembered visiting many temples with him. She praised him as a pure person like Ayyappa Swamy and said she never noticed the time passing when she sat next to him.
Why they dropped their plan to have a baby
Jayalalitha shared a very deep bond with Sarath Babu. She wanted to have a child with him and share her life with him. She revealed this fact herself in the interview. But Sarath Babu always thought deeply about the future. He feared society might trouble the child for property or other reasons if both of them died. He rejected the idea of having a baby because he did not want the child to face any hardships in the future.
Reasons Behind The Cancelled Marriage
Jayalalitha also reacted to their cancelled marriage. She revealed some industry people stopped their bond and marriage. She felt sad that God separated them because their connection was only meant to last till that point. She still wanted to serve him for the rest of her life.
Jayalalitha praises Sarath Babu and his character
Jayalalitha praised the character of Sarath Babu. She said he never took a single rupee from anyone and never gave anything for free. She called him a great man who lived honestly and with self-respect. She visited him in the hospital during his final days. But she missed seeing him one last time when he passed away, and she called this a permanent loss in her life.
Reporters asked her about the allegations made by Rama Prabha. Jayalalitha said she did not know about those issues. She mentioned she calls Rama Prabha 'Akka'. She even asked Sarath Babu to help Rama Prabha financially. Jayalalitha firmly stated Sarath Babu was a very good person.
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