Jayalalitha earned a special identity for herself in the Telugu film industry. She entertained the audience with many glamorous and character roles on the silver screen. She faced many struggles and ups and downs in her personal life. She recently opened up about her deep bond with the late versatile actor Sarath Babu in an interview. She shared many unheard truths about him.

A Pure Mind Connection

Jayalalitha said her bond with Sarath Babu was not normal love or attraction. She called it a pure and spiritual mind connection. She got emotional and said Sarath Babu was not just a lover or friend, but a great guide gifted by God. She felt very peaceful and wise whenever she spent time with him.