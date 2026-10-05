James Gunn confirmed he is already writing his next film. The filmmaker also revealed that the assembly cut of his upcoming superhero movie, 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow', is now complete, with the shooting having wrapped up earlier in August.

Filmmaker James Gunn is working on writing his next film ahead of the release of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’. In response to a comment on Threads which asked, “Are you ready to write your next film, James, or not quite yet?” Gunn confirmed that he is already into the writing phase. “Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!” his response stated, as per Variety. He also went on to confirm that the assembly cut of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is complete. Earlier in August, he revealed that the shooting of the superhero film has been wrapped.

'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' Cast and Details

A sequel to 2025’s ‘Superman’ featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the upcoming ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is set to hit theatres in July next year. The film will follow Superman teaming up with his adversary Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as they work to defeat an even bigger threat – the superintelligent villain Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). Among the returning characters are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane alongside others like Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Milly Alcock, who made a cameo appearance as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, will also return for ‘Man of Tomorrow’. The sequel will also introduce Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, who is debuting in the HBO Max series ‘Lanterns’. Meanwhile, James Gunn has been running DC Studios alongside Peter Safran since 2022.

Gunn on Leading DC Studios

Speaking to Variety, Gunn earlier said, “Peter’s the best. He does everything I don’t do well. He keeps the ship steady, keeps everyone aligned, connects us with Jim Lee and the comics side and unifies departments that used to operate separately. What we share is a genuine love for these characters. We know what a privilege it is to help shape how people see them now — and that responsibility is something we take seriously.” His upcoming ‘Superman’ sequel is now ready to release on July 9, 2027. (ANI)