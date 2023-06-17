Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker baby: Reality TV star announces pregnancy; Video goes viral

    After using IVF treatment and many herbal remedies to have a baby and conceive a child of their own, the 'KUWTK' alum and noted reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has finally announced her pregnancy publically at her husband's concert. This video has gone viral on Instagram.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Noted TV reality star Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. The iconic and loved reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting another child, her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

    According to news reports, "The Kardashians" star announced the much-awaited and exciting news during her husband Travis' concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles on Friday.

    As her hubby performed on stage, Kardashian held up a sign reading, "Travis, I am pregnant," before passionately kissing and smooching the drummer.

    The reality star’s pregnancy news update comes one year after the pair wed in a luxurious Italy wedding in front of friends and family. Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, publicly and officially expressed their desire to have a child together in her Hulu show, and the pair have gone to great lengths to get pregnant, including rounds of IVF and various herbal remedies. The couple had been open about turning to IVF in a desperate move to get pregnant.

    But, they also revealed that they are no longer probing that avenue in a May 25 episode of "The Kardashians." In the episode, Kourtney said, "We both are just officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that is a baby, Then I believe it will happen."

    It will be the fourth child for Kardashian, who shares three kids – Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 – with ex-Scott Disick. Barker also has children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

    Speaking about the challenges that come with IVF, Kardashian said, "The effects really took a toll on my health and mentally. The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it is for so many people. But it is just not for me."

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
