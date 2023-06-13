Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan are all smiles at the event

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke team marked the film’s success with a bash attended by Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and others. The film has become a big hit and resonated well with the audiences and fans. Scroll down to know more details.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, released in theatres on 2nd June, performed well at the box office. The film closed slightly over Rs 35 crores nett after week one. It grossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just ten days.

To celebrate the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the team of film came together for a bash last night attended by Vicky, Sara, director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, as well as other celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Sharma etc.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were posing happily together as they arrived at the venue for the success bash of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky was rocking a black hoodie with the film’s name printed over it, along with black pants.

Meanwhile, Sara donned a white t-shirt with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ written over it. She paired it with baggy blue denim. Kriti Sanon joined in the celebrations.

Kriti looked gorgeous in a blue halter-neck dress. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the bash in a black full-sleeved mini-dress with a cut-out at the waist.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has lots of comedy with situational family drama in Kapil's family, which is also true in Kapil and Soumya's family. From being madly in love and married to getting divorced to make their dream of getting this house for themselves real, Kapil and Soumya go through an entire journey filled with romance, pain, love, drama, emotions, heated arguments, girlfriend and boyfriend phase, divorce, the before-divorce secret intimacy, the post-divorce romance, messy love triangle, betrayal and family bonds getting strained and so much more.

Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, music composer duo Sachin Jigar, Sriram Raghavan, and others got spotted at the bash. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak next. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

