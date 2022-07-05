Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    The first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ will star actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt reveals details of suhaagraat with Ranbir Kapoor drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 7:42 PM IST

    Karan Johar is all set to air the first episode of his celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which will stream online from Thursday. The seventh season of the chat show will no longer be aired on a television channel but will be streamed on the OTT platform ‘Hotstar+ Disney’.

    The first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ will feature Karan’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. In the previous season of the show, Alia was seen with his Gully Boy co-star’s actor-wife Deepika Padukone.

    Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ released the preview of the first episode, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. In the promo, Karan Johar asks Alia about her marriage and that is when the ‘Heart of Stone’ actor reveals some details of her marriage.

    The promo begins with Karan Johar introducing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as two happily married people, who are not married to each other. When asked to reveal a myth about marriage, Alia Bhatt quipped that there is nothing like ‘suhaagraat’ on the night of the wedding. She adds that the couple is so tired that they eventually go off to sleep.

    The promo shows several moments of banter between ‘Koffee With Karan’s host Karan Johar and celebrity guests Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the promo, Ranveer is also seen talking about how he has a sex playlist while revealing some other juicy details.

    However, one of the funniest moments of the episode is when Karan Johar ask Alia Bhatt to name a better co-star between Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Even before Alia could answer the question, Ranveer warns her to take his name over Varun’s name, and calls her a ‘Kalank’ on friendship, taking a jibe at the film that starred Alia and Varun.

    Watch the promo here: 

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 7:42 PM IST
