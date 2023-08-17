Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know everything about Trinetra Haldar, doctor, actor gaining fame for role in 'Made In Heaven 2'

    Trinetra Haldar, 21, underwent gender affirmation surgery. She is Karnataka's first transgender doctor and a medical graduate of Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.
     

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Last week, the highly anticipated sequel to the famous Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven was released, and it has taken the internet by storm with some spectacular performances. While Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur reprised their roles from the first season, the second season introduced some new characters. Trinetra Haldar, who plays Meher, was one of them. Trinetra has been a social media sensation for quite some time. She works as a doctor and has meticulously recorded her gender transition process on social media.

    Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a trans woman of 26 years old, works as a doctor and content writer. She was one of the earliest transgender content makers in India. She is also the first transgender physician in the country. She reportedly got her gender confirmed when she was 21 years old and is a medical graduate of Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.

    Trinetra has approximately 284K Instagram followers and utilises the platform to highlight themes such as queerphobia, gender, mental health, sexuality, and feminism. According to sources, she is also a TEDEx speaker. She talks about her experiences as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the necessity of not calling trans persons by their stereotyped names. Trinetra was also included on the list.

    Trinetra Haldar spoke with Business Insider about her experience. "I was the first-born male child, but I was never one of the boys," she explained. All of the activities that little boys are expected to do, such as athletics and everything we identify with being masculine, did not come easy to me. My father attempted to masculinize me in as many ways as he could, like any Indian parent would. It took me many years to accept that I am not a male, and I do not wish to acquire that identity."


    Trinetra made her acting debut in Season 2 of Made In Heaven. Trinetra Haldar told The Hindu that the opportunity to audition for Made In Heaven came her way in December 2020, while she was interning at the hospital and her social media profile was getting prominence. Despite her lack of professional acting experience or training, she decided to take advantage of the opportunity. She also claimed that the team, particularly Zoya Akhtar, was open to her criticism on the project's representation of a trans person.

