Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge

Ranveer Singh's success with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' shines as he stuns at AP Dhillon's docuseries premiere, singing 'Brown Munde' and interacting with stars. He embraces the challenge of 'Don 3,' following Amitabh Bachchan and SRK, with gratitude to the filmmakers and hopes to make them proud. Directed by Farhan Akhtar---by Amrita Ghosh

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the immense success of the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' in which he shares the screen with Alia Bhatt. The movie's triumph is being celebrated, and amidst this, Ranveer made an appearance at the premiere of AP Dhillon's docuseries, titled 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,' held in Mumbai.

During the event, Ranveer's striking fashion sense caught everyone's attention as he walked the red carpet. He even surprised the attendees by performing a rendition of AP Dhillon's song 'Brown Munde,' effectively energizing the crowd before the docuseries screening.

A video from the event showcasing Ranveer Singh's energetic performance of 'Brown Munde' has rapidly gone viral on various social media platforms. The clip features his lively interaction with the audience, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. In case you haven't seen the video yet, it's available for viewing below:

Furthermore, Ranveer was seen posing for photographs on the red carpet of AP Dhillon's docuseries premiere. He engaged in conversations with both AP Dhillon and superstar Salman Khan, adding to the star-studded atmosphere of the occasion.

Looking ahead, Ranveer Singh has taken on the lead role in the upcoming film 'Don 3.' Taking over the legacy of 'Don' from actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan is a significant responsibility, and Ranveer acknowledges this in his earlier statement: "I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud."

The upcoming installment of the 'Don' series will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.