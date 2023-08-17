Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details

    It is sad news for fans of American pop queen Britney Spears. According to media mills and reports, it might be possible that the fairytale love story and wedding is over for them and both Britney and Sam are likely to head for a divorce.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    According to published reports by a leading global portal, Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated after a devastating and huge argument that includes allegations of cheating. Sources with direct knowledge tell the leading global portal that about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumours that she stepped out on him. We do not know if this specific rumour has any basis or truth, but it is being reported and said that Sam believed it. The couple had a huge fight. Sources of the global portal reveal that Sam has moved out of their house and residing in his own place. As one source said, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

    The global portal broke the story about how there was so much "deep trouble" with the couple's union for months. The portal mentioned that Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much. Britney got physical with him in blowout fights, including frequent screaming matches.

    While one source described their marriage as "toxic," another insider close to Spears told a leading global entertainment magazine, "Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

    Meanwhile, could the split end up in the upcoming tell-all memoir book of Britney Spears? If you all are seeing her journey post-conservatorship minutely. Then the writing is on the wall. At times, the behaviour of singer Britney Spears has been erratic, and Sam was over it. Last month, Britney told her Instagram followers in a video, "Okay, guys. So I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you do not, that is okay, too."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
