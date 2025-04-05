user
user icon

Reliance Digital mega sale: Grab up to Rs 25,000 off on electronics! Check details

Reliance Digital Discount Days: Reliance Digital has announced a bumper offer for its customers. It is offering huge discounts on electronics under the name 'Digital Discount Days'. A maximum discount of up to ₹25,000 has been announced on various electronic items. Let's find out what offers are available on which items. 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Reliance Digital is back with bumper offers for customers. Launched 'Digital Discount Days' sales. Under the electronics sale, the retailer is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on cards.

article_image2

Simple financing and EMIs are available as per electronic items. Upgrade your home now! 1.5-ton 3-star ACs starting from ₹26,990, refrigerators from ₹61,990, laptops with benefits. Special offers are available on home appliances and kitchen appliances. Limited time only!


For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics shk

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics

Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options gcw

Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options

Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air Major upgrades coming gcw

Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air—Major upgrades coming!

Apple iPhone prices set to skyrocket as US targets Chinese imports? How will it impact you? gcw

Apple's iPhone prices set to skyrocket as US targets Chinese imports? How will it impact you?

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect? gcw

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect?

Recent Stories

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics shk

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne NTI

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping dmn

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

Vishu 2025: Use THESE 5 effective skincare Rituals for festive glowing skin MEG

Vishu 2025: Use THESE 5 effective skincare Rituals for festive glowing skin

Transformation of India's Para-Special Forces: Adapting to Modern Warfare shk

Transformation of India's Para-Special Forces: Adapting to Modern Warfare

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Video Icon
PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Video Icon
Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Video Icon
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon