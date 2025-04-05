Reliance Digital mega sale: Grab up to Rs 25,000 off on electronics! Check details

Read Full Gallery

Reliance Digital Discount Days: Reliance Digital has announced a bumper offer for its customers. It is offering huge discounts on electronics under the name 'Digital Discount Days'. A maximum discount of up to ₹25,000 has been announced on various electronic items. Let's find out what offers are available on which items.

Reliance Digital is back with bumper offers for customers. Launched 'Digital Discount Days' sales. Under the electronics sale, the retailer is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on cards.

Simple financing and EMIs are available as per electronic items. Upgrade your home now! 1.5-ton 3-star ACs starting from ₹26,990, refrigerators from ₹61,990, laptops with benefits. Special offers are available on home appliances and kitchen appliances. Limited time only!

Latest Videos