Kirron Kher shares health update that shocks the fans, know details

Bollywood actress Kirron Kher has surprised her followers and fans with her recent health update on social media. Read on to know details about the same.

Even after our world is back to its regular grind three years after the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, it feels like the disease has still not gone out of our country. Amid rising cases of H3N2 virus influenza and other health problems, COVID-19 has not gone out of Bollywood.

Veteran and noted Bollywood actress and politician Kirron Kher who has several nuanced performances to her credits, recently took to her official social media handle and dropped an important health update, which has created shock waves among fans and the industry. The 'Dostana' actress has tested positive for COVID-19 and shared this update on social media.

The actress-politician took to her official social media handles on March 20, Monday, and shared the health update with a post. "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me, please get yourself tested," wrote Kirron Kher on her official Twitter handle. The fans and followers are now wishing the senior actress a speedy recovery.

For the unversed, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer affecting the white blood cells, also known as the plasma cells, in 2021. The health update got shared by both the actress and her family members with social media posts. Kirron Kher's husband, senior actor Anupam Kher and her son, actor Sikandar Kher updated her fans and followers about the actress's health condition. Later, the father-son duo confirmed that Kirron Kher has become better and bounced back again, and stated that it is a relief.

After her battle with blood cancer, Kirron Kher made a massive comeback to the television screens as a judge of the renowned and iconic talent-based reality show India's Got Talent. As always, the senior actress has also been highly active in her political career and is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from the Chandigarh constituency after she won the 2019 elections as a BJP candidate.

