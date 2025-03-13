India skipper Rohit Sharma devises plan to stay fit for 2027 ODI World Cup; Test future after IPL 2025

Read Full Article

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly devised a plan to stay first for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Recently, Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy triumph, defeating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

This was Rohit Sharma’s second consecutive ICC title as a captain after leading Team India to T20 World Cup triumph last year, defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados. With this, the 37-year-old became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni and the fifth overall after Sir Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting, and Darren Sammy to win two or more ICC titles as a captain. Additionally, Rohit Sharma is the second captain after Clive Lloyd to win ICC titles on the trot.

Right after India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Rohit Sharma put his ODI retirement speculations to rest, stating that he is not going to retire from the format, ensuring that no rumours are spread. Thereafter, during an interview on JioHotstar, the Indian batting stalwart was uncertain whether he will play the ODI World Cup, but he wanted to enjoy playing cricket and spend time with the Indian team. He did not put a definite time limit on his ODI career, but kept his options for the 50-over World Cup in Africa.

Rohit Sharma led Team India in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament until they faced Australia in the final in Ahmedabad, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

Rohit Sharma set his eyes on 2027 ODI World Cup

A few days after Rohit Sharma put an end to his ODI retirement speculations at the press conference following the Champions Trophy triumph, a fresh report emerged that the Indian skipper has already set his eyes on the prestigious ODI tournament, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, a source close to the BCCI stated that Rohit Sharma has devised a plan to remain for the 2027 ODI World Cup and will collaborate with Team India’s batting coach Abhishek Nayar to work out on his plans in order to stretch his career until the marquee event in Africa before bidding adieu to his international career.

“A key part of his plans is likely to be Nayar, who is regarded as a highly intelligent coach with modern techniques and styles. Many players in the Indian team, including KL Rahul, have either worked with him or are currently working with him. In fact, Rahul has credited Nayar on more than one occasion about the guidance he got from Nayar and continues to work with him. Rohit will team up with his former Mumbai teammate as part of his preparation.” the report by Cricbuzz read.

If everything goes according to the plan devised by Rohit Sharma, with a focus on his fitness, batting, and approach, the Indian skipper might exit from international career after the mega event in Africa. His former Mumbai teammate Abhishek Nayar is expected to play a crucial role in his plan to help Rohit Sharma maintain his fitness in order to be competitive at the highest level until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s Test future to be decided after IPL 2025

There were speculations that Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for India's Test tour of England following the disastrous Test series against Australia, amassing just 31 runs at an average of 6.2 in five innings. He stood down from captaincy duties for the Sydney Test and handed it over to Jasprit Bumrah, who led Team India to Perth Test win.

Since the BCCI is looking for a long-term captain in Tests, Rohit Sharma’s future in the longest format of the game became uncertain. However, as per the report by Cricbuzz, there is no discussion on the Indian batting stalwart’s future in Test cricket and the call will be taken only after the IPL 2025, where he will play for Mumbai Indians.

"Let the IPL be over first. Only an astrologer thinks so far ahead into the future." a source close to the BCCI told Cricbuzz.

