    Has Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's friendship ended officially? Read details

    Has Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's friendship ended officially? Read details
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 7:44 AM IST

    Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after his memorable stint on Salman Khan-hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu voluntarily exited Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, fans also saw how Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior. 

    Abdu formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. However, if reports are true, then unfortunately, Bigg Boss 16 winner and Abdu are no longer on talking terms.

    Recently, Abdu gave a sweet surprise to his fans and went live on his Instagram handle. In the live session, he revealed that his close friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and him are no longer on talking terms. In the video, Abdu said, "When I call MC Stan, he does not say hi or Salam. He directly disconnects the call. Everyone is coming and asking me about MC Stan. Do you really think I will ever speak bad for MC Stan? Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house, I was with him, everytime. Now, he is saying in the media that I told him to promote my song. Why is he doing that? I have got a headache. Since the time, I saw the news in the media, I have gotten angry."

    The video has gone viral on Twitter through a fan page. The caption read, "#AbduRozik - Stan cuts my call and switches off my phone as if I called him to promote my songs or project. Abdu supported him while his tough times. And, now, Stan ignores! Abdu is exposing a fake friendship with Stan. Don't feel sad abdu #BiggBoss."

    On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in global icon Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

