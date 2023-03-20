Salman Khan gets scary death threats on email, Mumbai police tightens security at Galaxy apartments - READ

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan has received threats by email. Following this, the Mumbai Police tightened the security outside his residence.

    Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood who often makes his way to the headlines for his upcoming films. The fans' excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high since all eyes are on him for the much-awaited actioner-entertainer movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

    A few days back, there was buzz that infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi asked the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group. Bishnoi added that if he fails to do so, he will face the consequences.

    According to the latest development, Mumbai Police has ramped up and strengthened the security outside Galaxy Apartments as Salman Khan has received threats by email. According to reports by a leading Indian news wire agency, Salman Khan has received death-related threats by email. After that, the Mumbai Police tightened the security outside his apartment. Moreover, Bandra Police even registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC, which comes under punishment of criminal conspiracy.

    Taking to their official Twitter handle, the renowned wire news agency shared, "Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office."

    Fans have given amusing reactions to the news scoop. Some have laughed and also said how Salmon Bhoi needs to be careful.

    "Bishnoi koi bandra ki sadko pe chod do aur bhai ko driving seat par bitha do!!!," said a fan. "You don’t need to do it.. he can save himself from threats… I have seen him in movies.. nothing happens to him and evil ppl always go to jail or god….", said another fan. "What is going on at Mumbai now a days. Apart from this the communal elements are coming from outside Maharashtra to Mumbai and spoiling the communal atmosphere of the city," a fan added.

    On the professional front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is dropping in theatres on Eid this year. The teaser of the actioner-entertainer film, released on January 25, has made fans go crazy over the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Abdu Rozik.

