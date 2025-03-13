Lifestyle

6 Circle Pendant Mangalsutra Designs to Enhance Your Beauty

Double Layer Circle Pendant Mangalsutra

If you are thinking of buying a mangalsutra for your wife, you can buy a circle pendant mangalsutra with a circle design. 

Multi-Circle Pendant Mangalsutra

Similar to the oval shape, you will easily find a multi-circle shape mangalsutra in the shop. Fewer beads in the chain mangalsutra give it a fancy look.

Mangalsutra with Gold and Diamonds

If you want to gift your wife an expensive mangalsutra, you can buy a gold chain with a diamond pendant. Buy matching earrings with it.

Letter Pendant Mangalsutra

The first letter of your and your wife's name in a circle design pendant will look beautiful. Choose the latest design mangalsutra for your wife, leaving the traditional one. 

Heavy Pendant Mangalsutra

You can also buy a design with three circles together in a mangalsutra. Such designs are easily found in chain mangalsutras.

Gold Mangalsutra with Few Beads

Along with the circle pendant, fewer beads have been used in the mangalsutra. Buy a fancy mangalsutra according to your wife's choice and make her happy.

