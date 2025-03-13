Credit Card users AVOID these 5 mistakes and stay financially safe

Read Full Gallery

Who Should Avoid Credit Cards?: Credit cards are very useful for meeting emergencies when you don't have cash and for getting discounts and offers. That's why credit card usage has increased a lot lately. Everything from online shopping to withdrawing money is done with it. A credit card is good for some, but it brings trouble for others. It is better for these 5 types of people to stay away.

For those without a fixed income

People who do not have a fixed job or income, those who do not receive a fixed amount of money per month, should not take a credit card. If the bill is not paid on time, the debt burden increases. You may face financial difficulties.

For those with high debts

If you already have a personal loan, home loan or other debts, do not take a credit card. Card expenses may be high. It may be difficult to pay all the EMIs. If debts increase, you may face difficulties due to lack of money.

If you can't pay the bill on time

Those who cannot pay loan EMIs or bills on time should stay away from credit cards. If the credit card bill is not paid on time, you will have to pay a late fee and higher interest. This will cause the CIBIL score to drop.

If you can't control spending

If you have a habit of spending without thinking, taking money for shopping and spending it, then you don't need a credit card. This increases the debt burden. After the credit card limit is over, they look for a new card.

Those who pay the minimum balance

If you think it is enough to pay the minimum bill on the credit card, you will be stuck in debt without money. Interest increases and debt increases. Such people do not need a credit card.

