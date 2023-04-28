Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian: ‘The Kardashians’ latest trailer shows feud between two sisters; WATCH

    The Kardashians: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aim at each other in the new teaser over the former's work with Dolce & Gabbana during her wedding to Travis Barker last year. This season we will see a lot of drama.
     

    Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian The Kardashians latest trailer shows some feud between two sisters; WATCH
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are the highlights of this season of 'The Kardashians'. A few hours ago, the new 'The Kardashians' trailer of the show is out, where both the sister Kim and Kourtney aim at each other over the former's work with fashion designer Dolce & Gabbana. 

    Kourtney and Kim Kardashian appear to be fighting once more. The new video for 'The Kardashians' Season 3 has sparked much controversy. Last year, Kourtney was 'livid' with her younger sister Kim Kardashian during her wedding to Travis Barker. Kourtney even accused her sister Kim of exploiting her wedding as a 'business opportunity'.

    Here's all you need to know about Kim and Kourtney shooting at each other in the new Season 3 teaser.

    About 'The Kardashians' Season 3: 
    Kim and Kourtney aim at each other in the new 'The Kardashians' teaser over the former's work with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, occurred just months before this collaboration.

    Also Read: ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

    'My sister exploited my wedding as a commercial opportunity,' Kourtney confessed. When Kim questioned Khloé Kardashian if Kourtney was upset with her, the Good American creator said the latter is "livid." Kendall Jenner elaborates that Kourtney "felt like her wedding vibes were stripped away from her."   Kim said during her interview in the show, ‘I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head. Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful’.

    On the other hand, Kourtney wasn't buying anything Kim said and informed Khloe that while people believe everything is a misunderstanding, it isn't. 'It's who she is to the core,' Kourtney says.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

    This is not the first time the Kardashians' two eldest siblings have feuded on their reality programme. Kim previously lashed out Kourtney in 2019 for being a false humanitarian and a b*tch on another level. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also got into a brawl in 2020.
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests ADC

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening anr

    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets RBA

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

    Here is why Apple iPhone 15 Pro may drop solid state button gcw

    Here's why Apple iPhone 15 Pro may drop solid-state button

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests ADC

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests

    Kerala forest dept launches 'Mission Arikomban' to capture rice-eating tusker anr

    Kerala Forest Department launches 'Mission Arikomban' to capture rice-eating tusker

    SC rejects plea seeking transfer of all party assets with Uddhav Thackeray faction to CM Eknath Shinde AJR

    SC rejects plea seeking transfer of all party assets with Uddhav Thackeray faction to CM Eknath Shinde

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon