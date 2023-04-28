Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian: ‘The Kardashians’ latest trailer shows feud between two sisters; WATCH

The Kardashians: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aim at each other in the new teaser over the former's work with Dolce & Gabbana during her wedding to Travis Barker last year. This season we will see a lot of drama.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are the highlights of this season of 'The Kardashians'. A few hours ago, the new 'The Kardashians' trailer of the show is out, where both the sister Kim and Kourtney aim at each other over the former's work with fashion designer Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian appear to be fighting once more. The new video for 'The Kardashians' Season 3 has sparked much controversy. Last year, Kourtney was 'livid' with her younger sister Kim Kardashian during her wedding to Travis Barker. Kourtney even accused her sister Kim of exploiting her wedding as a 'business opportunity'.

Here's all you need to know about Kim and Kourtney shooting at each other in the new Season 3 teaser.

About 'The Kardashians' Season 3:

Kim and Kourtney aim at each other in the new 'The Kardashians' teaser over the former's work with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, occurred just months before this collaboration.

'My sister exploited my wedding as a commercial opportunity,' Kourtney confessed. When Kim questioned Khloé Kardashian if Kourtney was upset with her, the Good American creator said the latter is "livid." Kendall Jenner elaborates that Kourtney "felt like her wedding vibes were stripped away from her." Kim said during her interview in the show, ‘I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head. Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful’.

On the other hand, Kourtney wasn't buying anything Kim said and informed Khloe that while people believe everything is a misunderstanding, it isn't. 'It's who she is to the core,' Kourtney says.

This is not the first time the Kardashians' two eldest siblings have feuded on their reality programme. Kim previously lashed out Kourtney in 2019 for being a false humanitarian and a b*tch on another level. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also got into a brawl in 2020.

