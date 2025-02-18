Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism

Maharashtra Women Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar praised the Supreme Court’s action against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for inappropriate comments on India’s Got Latent, ordering show stoppage and rebuking Allahbadia for his “dirty” language.

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Maharashtra Women Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has hailed the Supreme Court order in the case relating to comments of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a YouTube show, stating that the court has "reprimanded very well and ordered the stoppage of shows".

"A complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahabadia for an investigation on India's Got Latent for the inappropriate content. We sent a letter to Mumbai Commissioner for an inquiry and saying whatever the report comes, will be given to Women's Commission. Supreme Court has reprimanded them very well and ordered the stoppage of shows," Chakankar told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Allahabadia for his inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent, and described it as "dirty and perverted."
"If this is not obscenity, then what is obscenity?," asked a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Justice Kant lambasting Allahabadia said, "Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular you cannot take the society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language. There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program. He is insulting parents also. Why should the courts favour him?"

"The words you (petitioner) have chosen, parents will feel ashamed. Daughters and sisters will feel ashamed. The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to. Rule of law and system has to be followed. He should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents. We are not in ivory towers and we know from where he copied (the content)...," said the bench further.

The bench, while hearing plea of Allahabadia seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him in Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur, granted interim protection from arrest to him.

It has issued notice to the police of states and sought their response on his plea. The bench also directed no further FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of episode aired on show India's Got Latent.

It asked him to deposit his passport with police and he can't leave country without permission of the court.
The apex court said that the interim protection is subject to the condition of he joining the investigation and also gave him liberty to him approach the police for protection against threats.

It also directed Allahabadia and his associates be "off from show business from sometime".

Later, the top court asked the Centre if it wants to do something about obscene content on YouTube and other social media.

"These so-called YouTubers... We would like you (government) to do something, if government will willing to do something we are happy, otherwise we are not going to leave this vaccume and barren area the way it is being misused by so called YouTube channels and YouTubers..." Justice Kant told Additional Solicitor

General Aishwarya Bhati who was sitting in the court room in another matter. The bench sought Attorney General and Solicitor General assistance in the matter.

Allahabadia had approached the top court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent.

