    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

    Muslim Youth League General Secretary PK Firos termed the film as an 'RSS-sponsored cinema'. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    A huge debate has emerged over the film "The Kerala Story", ever since the announcement of the film and later the release of the trailer. The film's trailer was trending as No.2 on Youtube on Thursday. 

    Meanwhile, Muslim Youth League General Secretary PK Firos slammed the director Sudipto Sen on Thursday and termed the film as an 'RSS-sponsored cinema'. 

    Taking to Facebook, Firos wrote, " Everyone is talking about the propaganda movie "The Kerala Story" by Sudipto Sen. The movie's trailer makes the untrue claim that Muslims are attempting to use politics to create an Islamic state in Kerala, India. In reality, the claim that there is love jihad in Kerala was rejected even by the Supreme Court. There is, however, a grave accusation that more than 33,000 people in Kerala were defrauded this year, with Hindu women allegedly being lured, converted, and married. Would anyone be willing to accept that Muslims are acting in this manner as a pious act as part of their faith according to religious teachings when even Islam forbids such seduction techniques?"

    "The trailer also makes reference to the communal claim made by the former chief minister, VS Achuthananandan, that efforts are being made to convert this country to Islam within the next 20 years. In the name of religion, Sangh Parivar sponsored this film in an effort to polarise society. If so, this does not constitute either cinematic expression or freedom of expression.  A case should be filed against the director for inciting hatred and enmity among people of different religions. The screening of the film should not be permitted under any circumstances," he added.

    The trailer for Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on April 26th, 2023. The film is based on narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters.

    "The Kerala Story" will release on May 5, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

    The film has Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. 

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
