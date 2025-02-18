Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles?

Manchester United players are reportedly losing faith in Ruben Amorim’s rigid tactics as the club struggles in the Premier League, raising concerns over his future.

Manchester United's turbulent season has taken another dramatic turn, with reports suggesting that certain sections of the squad are beginning to lose faith in manager Ruben Amorim’s tactical approach. According to an explosive report from the Daily Mail, some players believe that their recent victories have been more reliant on individual brilliance and luck rather than Amorim’s structured system. Also read: Manchester United's financial crisis: Amorim, players or Ratcliffe - who is to blame for over 350 job losses?

Poor League Form Raises Doubts Currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League with a negative goal difference, United have suffered 12 defeats this season. Their latest loss, a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, further deepened concerns about the direction of the club. Worryingly, the last time United endured such a poor start to a campaign was in 1973/74, a season that ended in relegation. Despite their league struggles, Amorim’s side has fared better in cup competitions. They have progressed to the FA Cup fifth round, where they will face Fulham at Old Trafford, and have reached the Europa League last-16 stage. However, mounting injuries to key players, including Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo, have further weakened their prospects for success.

Dressing Room Divisions While United have won five matches in 2025, drawn once, and lost three times, concerns have emerged over the nature of their victories. Many of their wins have been achieved through narrow margins, often requiring moments of brilliance—primarily from Amad—or fortunate circumstances. This inability to secure convincing wins has led to growing skepticism within the dressing room regarding Amorim’s rigid adherence to his tactical system. The Daily Mail reports that some players are questioning the effectiveness of Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, which he has steadfastly used throughout his managerial career.

One source within the United camp reportedly told Mail Sport: “Some players are beginning to lose faith in Amorim’s system as results and performances continue to suffer. The 40-year-old may still have their support, but confidence in his methods is inevitably starting to ebb.” A particular frustration among players is the belief that even in victory, United’s success comes down to individual talent rather than a well-drilled tactical plan. The source added: “The feeling is, ‘We got away with one but we might not be so lucky next time.’”

Amorim Unwilling to Compromise Previously, some players had urged Amorim to consider tweaking his approach to accommodate the squad’s struggles. However, the Portuguese manager has remained firm, refusing to alter his philosophy. He believes that abandoning his principles would be counterproductive in the long run. This stance draws comparisons to elite managers such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, who remained unwavering in their tactical philosophies upon arriving in the Premier League. However, unlike Manchester City and Liverpool, United lacks the structural support to aid a seamless transition under a new manager.

United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has seen numerous managers falter, partly due to a lack of full buy-in from their squads. Former boss Erik ten Hag, for instance, was forced to adapt his tactics in response to internal pressures, ultimately leading to his downfall. Amorim appears determined not to repeat that mistake, even as tensions within the dressing room continue to rise. With United’s league form at a historic low and squad morale seemingly fractured, all eyes will be on Amorim to see if he can steady the ship—or whether his refusal to compromise will lead to yet another managerial casualty at Old Trafford.

